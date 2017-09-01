A 31-year-old man was jailed Thursday night in connection with the Aug. 5 shooting death of Shane Webb at a large parking lot party on Minneapolis’ Near North neighborhood, police said.

Webb, 25, was found in the parking lot in the 1100 block of W. Broadway Avenue after police responded to a call of gunshots behind a row of buildings that house a Boost Mobile store, Cookie Cart and a fast-food restaurant, among other businesses. Webb was shot in the head, police said, while two other victims suffered gunshot wounds — one in the thigh and the other in the leg. Both are expected to survive, according to police. The shooting was thought to be tied an ongoing gang rivalry in the area.

The suspect was booked into Hennepin County jail about 9:30 p.m. Thursday and is being held without bail on suspicion of second-degree murder. The time and circumstances of his arrest weren’t available on Friday.

The Star Tribune generally does not name people who have not yet been charged.

Days after the shooting, police found expended shell casings in two of the vehicles that were towed from the scene after the shooting, according to court filings. Homicide investigators also reviewed footage from a mobile police camera stationed in the lot, which they say caught the episode in its entirety.

Webb was seen being shot in the footage when gunfire broke out between two groups, officials said. Police still haven’t released a motive.

Court documents show that at least four guns were fired and that numerous casings were recovered at the scene.

The shooting renewed calls for authorities to address the alcohol-fueled parties that hundreds of youth, including rival gang members, to the lot after dark and that police say sometimes end in violence.

Webb was shot feet away from a memorial for 24-year-old Andre Riley, who was shot at a similar late-night gathering in July 2016.