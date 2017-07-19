Two men armed with guns have been on a crime spree in Minneapolis and St. Paul where earlier this month they held up as many as six Metro PCS stores over four days, police said.

Three of the robberies at the stores selling cellphones occurred on July 10 in Minneapolis and "appear to be related" to two stickups that took place July 7 and 8 in St. Paul, said Sgt. Catherine Michal with the Minneapolis Police Department.

In the Minneapolis cases, two men carrying handguns held up a Metro PCS store just about 1:15 p.m., July 10 at 2102 West Broadway. About 25 minutes later, the duo struck again at a shop at 70 42nd Avenue N. Later, around 7 p.m., the two men hit the outlet at 319 E. Lake Street, Michal said.

On July 7, two crooks walked into the Metro PCS store at 916 Arcade Street in St. Paul and pointed guns at the clerk, a police report said. The suspects ordered the clerk to the ground and took cask from the register, said spokesman Steve Linders.

The next day, two men showed a gun as they robbed a shop at 168 E. George Street. Again, the suspects fled with cash. In a second robbery on July 8, a gunman displayed a semi-automatic pistol in a store at 666 W. 7th Street. The suspect was unable to get money from the cash drawer, but did make off with a customer's cellphone, Linders said.

Minneapolis police have described their suspects as black men in their 20s. One of the suspects is between 5 foot 4 inches and 5 foot 6 inches, of medium build and was wearing a University of Minnesota Gophers hooded sweatshirt in more than one of the robberies. In some cases, he was wearing blue gloves, and armed with a black handgun.

The second suspect also is between 5 foot 4 inches and 5 foot 6 inches, of medium build, possibly has dreadlocks and has been armed with a black handgun.

Police say the suspects may be driving an older black Honda.

Anyone having any information regarding suspects can contact the Minneapolis Police Robbery Unit at 612 673 3706 or St. Paul Police at 651-266-5650.