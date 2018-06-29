More from Star Tribune
Ten protesters arrested in Bloomington
Protesters rallied outside General Dynamics for its role in the federal immigration crackdown.
The Latest: Enbridge says Line 3 work may start in November
The Latest on Enbridge Energy plan to replace its aging Line 3 crude oil pipeline across northern Minnesota (all times local):
Twin Cities under heat warning as temp hits 97, heat index 107
The Minnesota Department of Transportation warned drivers to be on the lookout for pavement buckling.
Wisconsin marine products company purchased in $910M deal
A manufacturing company says it's agreed to pay $910 million for a Wisconsin marine products company that has more than 600 employees.
