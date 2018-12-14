Last week everyone did slightly better, but it was still among the toughest quizzes in months, with an average score of 67 percent. Most people knew that William Barr was President Trump's choice for attorney general. The toughest question? How the projected $1.5 billion surplus compared to the previous estimate.
But it's a new week. Good luck!
More From Local
National
The Latest: Kaul calls lame-duck bills 'stunningly bad'
The Latest on lame duck legislation signed by Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (all times local):
National
National
Wisconsin's Walker signs sweeping lame-duck GOP bills
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker signed a sweeping package of Republican-written legislation Friday that restricts early voting and weakens the incoming Democratic governor and attorney general, brushing aside complaints that he is enabling a brazen power grab and ignoring the will of voters.
National
Rep.-elect Ilhan Omar to appear at rally at Amazon warehouse
Minnesota Amazon workers, Somali community leaders and their allies plan to rally in suburban Minneapolis at the height of the busy holiday season to demand better working conditions.
St. Paul
Former St. Paul City Council candidate charged with posting nude photo of estranged wife
The image was allegedly posted on his campaign website in July.