National
Democrats accuse Kooyenga of lying about education cuts
Democrats are accusing a Republican state Senate candidate of lying about cuts his party made to education.
Local
I-35W to shut down completely in Minneapolis for the weekend
This is MEA weekend and many people have left town for a fall getaway, so traffic might be lighter than normal.
Minneapolis
Cold Spring sex assault victim testifies against Danny Heinrich decades after assault
Danny Heinrich's conviction in the Jacob Wetterling abduction and murder hinged on DNA from an uncharged sex assault of a Cold Spring boy in early 1989.
Variety
Officer charged with felony assault on suspect
A Moorhead, Minnesota police officer is charged with felony aggravated assault after a suspect was injured at Sanford Hospital in Fargo.