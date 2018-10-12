More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
National
Attorney behind harassment case defends Phillips
The Minnesota attorney involved in a sexual harassment lawsuit now at issue in the 3rd Congressional District race says Democratic challenger Dean Phillips had nothing to do with the case.
Minneapolis
Hennepin County Attorney's Office will dismiss cases after Eden Prairie detective altered search warrant
Two people in prison will likely be released after it was revealed that a detective illegally searched a defendant's car, then created a search warrant after the fact.
Local
Ruling: Keith Ellison's divorce file to be unsealed next week
Hennepin County Family Court referee agrees to request for Ellison's divorce file from Star Tribune, Alpha News, orders file to be unsealed on Oct. 17.
Local
Weekend traffic: Ramp from west I-94 to south I-35W to close for 10 days
The Minnesota Department of Transportation will close the ramp from westbound Interstate 94 to southbound Interstate 35W Friday night and it won't reopen until Oct. 22.
National
Wardlow says he'd fire Democrats in Minnesota AG's office
Republican Minnesota Attorney General candidate Doug Wardlow told a group of supporters that he would fire "42 Democratic attorneys right off the bat" and replace them with Republicans if he wins in November, according to a recording that Minnesota Public Radio News obtained.