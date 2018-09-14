More from Star Tribune
Variety
UW-Whitewater chancellor's husband accused of harassment
University of Wisconsin-Whitewater's chancellor's husband has been banned from campus and stripped of an unpaid position amid sexual harassment allegations.
Minneapolis
Lawyers in Noor civil case argue motions, but no decision
Lawyers feuding over whether civil case could jeopardize criminal case in death of Justine Damond
Local
I-35W in Minneapolis won't be closed all weekend, but part of the Blue Line will
The Minnesota Department of Transportation has called off this weekend's full closure of I-35W, but a Friday night closure of the northbound lanes of the freeway between the Crosstown and downtown Minneapolis will linger into Saturday morning.
National
Democrats refile Wisconsin redistricting case, add voters
Democrats worked Friday to keep their challenge to Wisconsin's Republican-drawn legislative boundaries alive, filing a new complaint in hopes of convincing a federal judicial panel and ultimately the U.S. Supreme Court that they have a right to sue.