Minneapolis
17-year-old dead after police shooting in Chanhassen, audio says
The BCA is investigating the shooting.
National
University of Minnesota president to step down next year
University of Minnesota President Eric Kaler said Friday he plans to step down next summer after eight years at the school's helm, a run that included navigating deep spending cuts while also trying to raise billions of dollars for the campuses.
Local
Minnesota secretary of state must hand over voter data, judge rules
Ramsey County judge sided with group claiming widespread voter fraud.
Home & Garden
'Rehab addict' Nicole Curtis says project nears completion, amid neighborhood frustration
While work nears its end on controversial project, north Minneapolis residents still have concerns.
West Metro
Man mowing lawns for people in need in every state arrives in Minnesota
Rodney Smith Jr. stopped in northeast Minneapolis, Bloomington and St. Paul on Thursday as part of his nationwide good-deed tour.
