More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
The Latest: Alabama woman speaks about dog's death in car
The Latest on the arrest of an Alabama woman after her dog died in a hot car (all times local):
National
Pence rips Democrats on immigration, defends ICE
Vice President Mike Pence on Friday accused Democrats of making opposition to the federal immigration agency central to their party, calling for an end to "spurious attacks" on U.S. Immigration and Customs.
Variety
Red Hen restaurant reopens after ousting Trump spokeswoman
The Virginia restaurant that drew international attention after it refused to serve White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has reopened.
Variety
Southern California hit by record-breaking heat wave
Southern California baked Friday under a heat wave that forecasters correctly predicted would be one for the record books, with widespread triple-digit highs and increased fire danger.
Music
Eaux Claires fest's 2018 lineup finally revealed as gates opened Friday
Justin Vernon's two-day Wisconsin camp-out will feature a lot of his friends such as the National, Moses Sumney, Sharon Van Etten and Frances & the Light.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.