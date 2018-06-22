More from Star Tribune
More From Local
East Metro
Boyfriend urged on woman in fatal YouTube stunt, new evidence shows
Monalisa Perez tried to back out of the stunt several times, but ultimately shot and killed her boyfriend.
Local
Mosquitoes will be buzzing this weekend thanks to recent rains
The Metropolitan Mosquito Control District has done its part. Now you do yours.
Local
Bumping, dumping and humping: The do-do's and don'ts of dog parks
Dog parks are great places for your four-legged friend to socialize with other dogs and get some exercise. But dog parks come with their own…
