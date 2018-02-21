Arctic temperatures soar 45 degrees above norm

While the Eastern United States simmers in some of its warmest February weather ever recorded, the Arctic is also stewing in temperatures more than 45 degrees above normal. This latest huge temperature spike in the Arctic is another striking indicator of its rapidly transforming climate.

On Monday and Tuesday, the northernmost weather station in the world, Cape Morris Jesup at the northern tip of Greenland, experienced more than 24 hours of temperatures above freezing, according to the Danish Meteorological Institute. "How weird is that?" tweeted Robert Rohde, a physicist at the University of California at Berkeley. "Well, it's Arctic winter. The sun set in October and won't be seen again until March. Perpetual night, but still above freezing."

This thaw occurred as a pulse of extremely mild air shot through the Greenland Sea.

Warm air is spilling into the Arctic from all sides. On the opposite end of North America, abnormally mild air also poured over northern Alaska on Tuesday, where the temperature in Utqiagvik, previously known as Barrow, soared to a record high of 31F, 40 degrees above normal.

The warmth over Alaska occurred as almost one-third of the ice covering the Bering Sea off Alaska's West Coast vanished in just over a week during the middle of February, InsideClimateNews reported.

Temperatures over the entire Arctic north of 80 degrees latitude have averaged about 10 degrees above normal since the beginning of the calendar year.

An analysis from Climate Central said these extreme winter warming events in the Arctic, once rare, could become commonplace if the planet continues warming.

Washington Post