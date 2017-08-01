The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum was closed late Tuesday morning and is preventing people from entering after a visitor reported seeing someone she felt "might be dangerous."

While the arboretum is keeping anyone from coming in, employees and anyone else on the grounds can leave, said arboretum spokeswoman Susie Hopper.

Hopper said the hope is that the grounds will reopen by early afternoon. In the meantime, Carver County sheriff's deputies are searching the 1,200 acres for the man who aroused the suspicions of a runner on a trail about 8:30 a.m., Hopper added.

The runner "feared that he might be dangerous," the spokeswoman said.

While Hopper declined to elaborate, law enforcement dispatch communication revealed that the man was reported to be "running around with a hatchet."

Dispatch communication described him as white, in his 50s, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, roughly 300 pounds, with a beard and a mustache. He was wearing black athletic shorts and a gray T-shirt.

There is every possibility that the man has already left the grounds, given "there are several" ways off the property, Hopper said.

"That easily could have happened," she said. "We think he may have already run right out of here."

Return to www.startribune.com for further updates.