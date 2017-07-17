Dan Stoltz is a man for at least two seasons.

In January 2015, he reigned over winter when he became the St. Paul Winter Carnival’s King Boreas Rex LXXIX.

Then in 2016, Stoltz crossed the river to be named commodore of the Minneapolis Aquatennial. He’ll be head ambassador of the summer festival, which runs July 19-22.

It’s believed that this is the first time someone has been King Boreas and Aquatennial commodore in back-to-back years, roles that involve hundreds of appearances around the state for a year.

When he’s not being a king or a commodore, the 57-year-old Lino Lakes resident works his day job as president and CEO of Spire Credit Union.

Even before he started wielding his Winter Carnival royal scepter or got fitted for his commodore uniform, Stoltz built a history of community service, including stints on the Lino Lakes and Circle Pines city councils, chairing the board of his alma mater, University of Northwestern-St. Paul, and serving on the board of directors of Presbyterian Homes.

He said he’s “honored and humbled” at being the face of the two major festivals in the Twin Cities.

During his yearlong reign as King Boreas, which ended in January 2016, he and the other Winter Carnival royalty made more than 400 visits to parades, festivals and community events throughout the state. He also knighted a record 14,129 people during his reign, including the entire crowd of 8,500 people at a St. Paul Saints game.

“Boreas has to carry that scepter everywhere,” he said. “It’s a big commitment.”

During his term as Aquatennial commodore, which began last summer, Stoltz said, he’ll make more than 300 appearances. Along the way, he expects to hand out 4,000 medals.

His medals have “TTT” written on them, standing for time, talent and treasure. Stoltz said he wants to encourage people to do volunteer work and to contribute their time, money and skills to worthy causes.

“It’s all about building community and giving back,” he said. “Life is about giving, not getting.”

As King Boreas and the Aquatennial commodore, he’s thrown out first pitches at Twins and Saints games and given a medal to Gene Simmons of Kiss.

“It’s been a pretty fun ride, but a crazy ride,” said Stoltz, who grew up on St. Paul’s East Side.

Spire has even sponsored an Aquatennial spinoff event, the Twin Cities Beach Blast, which is bringing back milk carton boat racing and a sand castle competition to Lake Calhoun on July 16. (The Aquatennial canceled the events in 2015, but a group of racers formed a nonprofit to bring them back with help from the credit union.)

After Stoltz hangs up his commodore cap, he’ll still be busy. In July, he starts serving on the board of the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts.