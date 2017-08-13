The Apple Valley-to-Durham (N.C.) connection remains open and functioning smoothly.

Apple Valley senior-to-be Tre Jones, arguably the most coveted high school basketball recruit in state history, announced Sunday his intent to play college basketball at Duke University before friends and family gathered at Cedar Valley Church in Bloomington.

The versatile 6-3 point guard will be following in the footsteps of older brother Tyus, a Timberwolves guard who led Duke to a national championship in 2015.

A third Apple Valley basketball alum, Gary Trent Jr., will be a freshman for the Blue Devils this season. Trent left Apple Valley after his junior season and competed for a prep school based in California last winter. Tyus Jones played one season at Duke before turning pro.

Duke was long considered the favorite in the race to land Jones, whose national profile has skyrocketed over the last year because of his vastly improved offense and an unselfish, well-rounded game that elevates his team. One writer for a national recruiting service said Jones would be the player out of this recruiting class he’d choose to start a team with. “[Jones] has all the intangibles you look for in a player, plus the talent, moxie and drive to be successful,” he wrote.

Jones led Apple Valley to the Class 4A championship in March.

He is considered the top point guard in the nation in the Class of 2018 and the No. 7 recruit overall by Scout.com.

There had been growing speculation in recent weeks that Jones was flirting with Minnesota. The Gophers have received verbal commitments from three local stars who played with Jones on the Howard Pulley AAU team that competes in the Nike EYBL summer basketball circuit — Daniel Oturu, Jarvis Thomas and Gabe Kalscheur — and there was talk that would be enough to sway him. Had he commited to Minnesota, it would have been the biggest confirmation to date that Richard Pitino has greatly improved the perception of the Gophers’ program.

Ohio State, UCLA, Oregon and Southern California rounded out Jones’ list of six finalists.

