The Minnesota Court of Appeals has reversed a ruling by Minnesota utility regulators on the environmental impact statement done for Enbridge’s Line 3 pipeline.

The court ruled Monday that the environmental impact statement was “inadequate because it didn’t address the potential impact of an oil spill into the Lake Superior watershed.”

The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) last year approved the environmental impact statement, which was done by the Minnesota Department of Commerce. Several environmental groups and American Indian tribes had appealed the PUC’s decision.

The appellate court reversed the PUC’s decision that the environmental impact statement was “adequate.” The PUC needs to consider an actual impact of a spill in the Lake Superior watershed, according to the court.

Enbridge’s $2.6 billion Line 3 project calls for the construction of a new oil pipeline to replace the old Line 3. The pipeline would carry Canadian oil across northern Minnesota to Superior, Wis.

The PUC signed off on the pipeline construction earlier this year. Environmental groups and the state’s commerce department are also appealing that decision, which is separate from the environmental impact challenge.