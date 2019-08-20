An air­port po­lice of­fi­cer who said he was de­nied several pro­mo­tions be­cause he re­port­ed a fellow officer’s alleged inappropriate be­hav­ior has won another chance to prove his case, ac­cord­ing to a Min­ne­so­ta Court of Appeals de­ci­sion re­leased this week.

A law­suit filed last year in Hennepin County District Court by Officer Bradley Wingate said the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC), which owns and operates the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, vio­lat­ed a Min­ne­so­ta law that pro­tects whistleblowers.

Spokesman Patrick Hogan said the MAC is “weighing all our options for moving forward with the case. We can’t comment on details of the case at this point since it involves active litigation.” The MAC’s airport police department employs 100 officers.

Wingate’s attorney, Lucas Kaster of Minneapolis, said “after being denied nine promotions over the span of five years despite a great work history, my client is excited his claims will be heard by a jury.” Wingate has been a member of the department for 14 years.

The dis­pute dates back to a so­cial gath­er­ing outside of work in 2010. Court docu­ments say another officer, Roby Desubijana, took photo­graphs of of­fic­ers there and al­tered the im­ag­es “to de­pict homo­sex­ual por­nog­ra­phy.”

The im­ag­es were shared with sev­er­al of­fic­ers at work, in­clud­ing Wingate, the opinion said. Shortly after, Desubijana allegedly took a pho­tog­ra­ph of Wingate chan­ging his clothes in the men’s lock­er room. Wingate re­port­ed the in­ci­dents to his boss­es.

A me­di­a­tion resulted in a warning that Desubijana “re­frain from fur­ther in­ap­pro­pri­ate be­hav­ior,” documents said.

Wingate’s subsequent per­form­ance e­val­u­a­tion suggested he struggled com­mu­ni­cat­ing with peers and super­vi­sors, an assessment he says was retaliation for reporting Desubijana.

In 2012, Wingate ap­plied for a pro­mo­tion to ser­geant. When considering promotions, the department ranks of­fic­ers based on inter­views, writ­ten work, and job re­views. Desubijana was promoted; Wingate was not.

In July of that year, members of the department traveled to Iowa for training where Desubijana allegedly photographed a colleague in the shower. As punishment, supervisors designated Desubijana as the “sober driver” for the team’s final night of celebration, documents state.

After the Iowa training, Desubijana recorded a video of a sergeant wearing a towel in the department’s locker room, and posted it on a private YouTube channel, accessible to employees, according to court documents. The opinion said the sergeant, who is not named, reported the incident, but Desubijana was not disciplined.

Wingate complained after Desubijana contacted his girlfriend on Facebook in late 2012, documents said. Desubijana later received a five-day, unpaid suspension.

The MAC’s human resources department launched an investigation at Wingate’s behest, and Desubijana was suspended for an additional two days, court documents say.

Desubijana could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

Between 2013 and 2017, Wingate unsuccessfully applied for several promotions. When Wingate told MAC Police Chief Mike Everson that he was a victim of retaliation, he was allegedly told to “move on.”

In January 2018, Wingate filed suit, saying the MAC’s alleged retaliation violated Minnesota’s whistleblower law.

MAC lawyers said Wingate had failed to legally prove he was the target of retaliation, and the lower court agreed. But Wingate appealed.

In its opinion, the appeals court wrote, “Wingate’s positive performance history throughout his career casts genuine doubt upon MAC’s stated reason for not promoting him to sergeant.”