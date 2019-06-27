Strength in the construction sector boosted Bloomington-based Apogee Enterprises' first quarter earnings.

Revenue for the quarter ended June 1 rose 6% to $355.4 million. Earnings rose about a half percentage point to $15.44 million, or 58 cents a share. Adjusted for one-time items, earnings were 60 cents a share, beating estimates by 4 cents.

The company, which made the exterior building glass for U.S. Bank Stadium and the World Trade Center, saw increased demand during the quarter for its largest products — architectural glass and architectural framing systems. At the same time, revenue from its smallest division — architectural services — fell 8 percent.

"We had a solid start to our fiscal year in the first quarter with good progress toward achieving our full-year goals," said CEO Joseph Puishys in a statement. "Conditions in our end-markets remain healthy, which helped us deliver another quarter of top-line growth and increased backlog."

Puishys said Apogee expects to spend $60 million to $65 million in capital expenditures this fiscal year.

It also expects full year revenue to grow 1 to 3 percent and for earnings per share to reach $3 to $3.20.

Apogee's stock price rose 8 percent to $42.58 a share in morning trading Thursday.