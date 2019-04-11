Building glass maker Apogee Enterprises saw its stock price dive 8 % Thursday morning after missing analyst expectations and reporting a loss for the fourth quarter that it blamed on the severe winter weather and charges tied to the acquisition of aluminum window maker EFCO Corp.

Apogee, the Bloomington-based architectural glass manufacturer that provided the glass for U.S. Bank Stadium, saw fourth quarter revenue fall 2 % to $346 million.

It lost $12 million, or 45 cents a share, for the fiscal fourth quarter ending March 2.

The loss included nearly $43 million in project-related contract charges that were acquired with the $195 million EFCO acquisition in 2017. Apogee also suffered $3.1 million non-cash impairment of an EFCO trade name during the quarter. Apogee purchased the EFCO company from Pella Corp.

The profit loss compared to a 78 cents a share gain reported for the same quarter one year ago.

Excluding one-time items, adjusted quarterly earnings fell 11 % to 85 cents a share, which missed analysts expectations for 91 cents a share.

Full-year fiscal 2019 revenue grew 5.8 % to a record $1.4 billion. But 2019 profit fell 40 % to $45.7 million, or $1.63 a share. Excluding one-time items, 2019 adjusted earnings fell 35 % to $2.96 a share. Analysts on average had expected $3.07 a share.

"Apogee made progress on many fronts in fiscal 2019 and finished the year strong by delivering improved performance in a number of our businesses," said CEO Joseph Puishys in a statement. "Unfortunately, our fourth quarter results were negatively impacted by unusually severe winter weather, which caused disruptions at some of our manufacturing locations. Despite several challenges during the year, we achieved another year of growth, with revenue increasing to a record $1.4 billion."

Puishys said demand remained strong in U.S. architectural end markets, which drove "robust order flow and backlog growth going into fiscal 2020."

For the quarter, Apogee's architectural glass division enjoyed double-digit sales growth, while its building framing division saw sales fall 7 %. Architectural services sales slipped slightly during the quarter, but grew to record sales for the full year.

Puishys noted that the company made progress overcoming labor and productivity issues that had impacted its Architectural Glass segment earlier in the year.

Apogee's stock fell nearly 8 % to $35.75 a share in morning trading.