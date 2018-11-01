Self-Esteem Brands, parent of Anytime Fitness, acquired Basecamp Fitness, a small California-based chain that focuses on scheduled, group workouts in contrast to Anytime's always-available, open gym format.

Terms were not disclosed.

The purchase announced Wednesday is the second by Woodbury-based Self-Esteem after its 2013 purchase of the Waxing the City chain of waxing studios.

Executives said they believe the Basecamp concept can grow to the size of Anytime, which now has just over 4,000 locations worldwide, chiefly owned and operated by franchisees.

"Our plan is to build additional corporate-owned studios next year to explore consumer preferences and perfect the Basecamp Fitness experience," Chuck Runyon, chief executive of Self Esteem, said in a statement. "We hope to begin franchising Basecamp Fitness in the U.S. and internationally in 2020."

Jedidiah Schmidt, who led a Self Esteem business unit that provides security systems for Anytime gyms, was named president of the Basecamp Fitness brand and will head the development team.

Basecamp was started by Nick Swinmurn, the founder of Zappos, the online shoe seller purchased by Amazon.com Inc. in 2009. The firm has five locations, three in the Los Angeles area and two in the San Francisco area.

Since forming Self Esteem as a holding company, Runyon and its other executives have explored a few dozen acquisition prospects, a spokesman said.

Basecamp's group-based fitness experience has become increasingly popular in recent years. The U.S.-based CrossFit and Orangetheory chains and Australia's F45 chain already have hundreds such gyms, also mainly run by franchisees, around the world. All three chains have locations in the Twin Cities, with F45 the newest arrival.

"Basecamp Fitness' business model has a proven track record of providing members with significant health and fitness improvements through an intense and efficient workout," Schmidt said in a statement. "And Self Esteem Brands is a worldwide leader in franchising with a veteran staff dedicated to supporting our franchisees."