Safety Antoine Winfield Jr., will not return to the Gophers next season, instead declaring for the NFL Draft.

The All-America was a fourth-year sophomore, on track to graduate this spring but with two remaining season of eligibility after two season-ending injuries in 2017 and 2018. This season, Winfield led the Gophers with 88 tackles and seven interceptions. He follows in the footsteps of his father, Antoine Winfield Sr., who played in the NFL with the Vikings.

“I dreamed of playing in the league ever since I can remember,” Winfield wrote on Instagram. “I looked up to my dad and watched what he did and all he accomplished. Seeing what he was able to do empowers me to say: It’s my time now.”

