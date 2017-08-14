A group of at least 1,000 protesters gathered Monday evening on E. Franklin Avenue in Minneapolis to vent their anger about recent violence in Charlottesville, Va., where a white power group rallied over the weekend and one counter-demonstrator was killed by a car driven by a young man allied with the racist groups.

With a police escort, marchers proceeded along Franklin, Cedar and Washington avenues until they reached downtown Minneapolis. They blocked traffic along the way. Just before 7 p.m., a crowd of about 500 blocked Blue and Green Line light rail trains in both directions at 4th Avenue S.

Light rail trains were forced to back up toward the station at Hennepin Country Government Center.

Marchers carried signs and banners and chanted, “No KKK, no racist USA, no Trump” and “Two-four-six-eight, we don’t want no racist hate.”

Along Cedar Avenue, some shopkeepers raised their fists in the air and flashed peace signs at the marchers.

Along Washington Avenue, guests at hotels and restaurants came outside to record the march with cellphone cameras.

A 9-year-old girl in a hijab was overheard telling her father, “I miss Obama.”

The main organizer of Monday’s march and rally was Students for a Democratic Society, along with the Antiwar Committee, Twin Cities Coalition for Justice for Jamar, Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee and others.