The Timberwolves are saying goodbye to another veteran from last season's roster, and it's one they've seen walk out the door in previous years.



Forward Anthony Tolliver is set to sign a one-year, minimum deal worth $2.6 million, a source confirmed. Tolliver played in 65 games last season, averaging five points per game. It was a trying year as Tolliver found himself in and out of the rotation at various times. Between Nov. 14 and Dec. 31 did not play in 15 games under former coach Tom Thibodeau, even though he was healthy



Tolliver still shot 38 percent from three-point range, which makes him a valuable piece on any team that can help create shots for him. Tolliver is saying goodbye to Minnesota for a second time after playing here from 2010-2012.



"Crazy that I have called Minnesota home for 3 years of my career!" Tolliver wrote on Instagram. "Much love to the fans and all of my great friends in Minnesota...we will miss you! Timberwolves I appreciate the opportunity...on to the next opportunity!"



The Wolves did not make much of an effort to re-sign Tolliver. They also allowed Taj Gibson and Derrick Rose to head elsewhere, as Rose is set to sign with Detroit, Gibson with the Knicks.