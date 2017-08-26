– Minnesota United FC was without its biggest gun when forward Christian Ramirez skipped the trip to Chicago for Saturday’s game with the Fire.

But it hardly mattered as forward Abu Danladi stepped into the breach with two goals as the Loons snapped a season-long winless road streak, withstanding late Fire pressure for a 2-1 victory in front of 18,048 fans at suburban Toyota Park.

Ramirez, the Loons’ scoring leader with 11 goals, was listed as questionable at midweek. Instead, he missed his third straight game with a hamstring injury suffered on July 29 against DC United.

In his absence, Minnesota (7-14-4, 25 points) still could only muster eight shots on goal. But the more impressive effort came on defense as they held the Fire, one of MLS’ most prolific attacks, to a single tally.

The Loons temporarily climbed out of the Western Conference cellar into ninth place.

Chicago (12-9-5, 41 points) suffered its fourth straight loss and sixth in its last seven as it slipped into fourth place in the MLS Eastern Conference.

The Loons are now 1-8 with two ties on the road and defeated a Fire team that was among the toughest to beat at home with a 10-2 record and one tie.

The Fire dominated first half possession with a 14-4 shooting advantage. But the Loons made the scoring breakthrough in the 37th minute on Danladi’s open net tally for his fourth goal of the season.

Danladi, playing for the second straight week for Ramirez, struck again in the 45th minute for a 2-0 lead has he slipped in the goal box but not before he successfully popped a shot above the outstretched arms of Fire goalkeeper Matt Lampson.

Midfielder Sam Cronin departed in the 34th minute with an unspecified injury and was replaced by Collen Warner.

Chicago’s pressure finally paid off late in the second half. The Fire got on the board in the 77th minute on David Accam’s 14th goal of the season after a feed from Bastian Schweinsteiger.

The Fire had a 20-8 advantage in shots for the game, including a 4-2 edge in shots on goal. Minnesota goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth, no stranger to the Fire during eight previous seasons with New England, recorded three saves. Lampson had no saves and allowed two goals.

Saturday’s decision left Chicago with an all-time record of 4-5 with three ties against expansion teams.

Saturday’s Major League Soccer match was Minnesota’s first against Chicago, which offered an example that a quick build into an MLS contender is possible.

The Fire, among the worst teams in MLS the past two seasons, executed an impressive turnaround the season and was in the hunt for the top spot in the Eastern Conference until last week’s 3-1 loss to first-place Toronto left them 12 points in back of the leader. Chicago still appears on track for its first post-season appearance since 2012.

NOTES — Five United players are set to depart this week to join respective national teams to begin preparation for World Cup qualifiers. Jermaine Taylor heads to Jamaica, Johan Venegas and Francisco Calvo are bound for Costa Rica, Kevin Molina joins Trinidad and Tobago while Michael Boxall will Australia. … The Loons are idle until Sept. 9 when they host Philadelphia to begin a run of three games in seven days. … Philadelphia and Montreal are the only two remaining teams Minnesota has not faced in its debut season. The Loons travel to Montreal on Sept. 16. …Minnesota will play six of its final nine games away from home. … Minnesota sporting director Manny Lagos appeared in 10 games for the Fire between 1998-99 while director of player personnel Amos Magee played in eight Fire games in 2001-02.

