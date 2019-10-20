change of venue

Saturday's game was the 89th meeting between St. John's and St. Thomas and the eighth played off campus:

Date Winner Location

Nov. 28, 1901 SJU, 16-6 St. Paul (Lexington Park)

Nov. 26, 1908 UST, 4-0 St. Paul (Lexington Park)

Nov. 25, 1909 UST, 23-6 St. Paul (Hamline University)

Oct. 5, 1945 UST, 30-0 St. Cloud (St. Cloud Tech H.S.)

Nov. 9, 1996 SJU, 28-10 Minneapolis (Metrodome)

Nov. 7 1997 UST, 31-27 Minneapolis (Metrodome)

Sept. 23 2017 UST, 20-17 Minneapolis (Target Field)

Oct. 19 2019 SJU, 38-20 St. Paul (Allianz Field)