change of venue
Saturday's game was the 89th meeting between St. John's and St. Thomas and the eighth played off campus:
Date Winner Location
Nov. 28, 1901 SJU, 16-6 St. Paul (Lexington Park)
Nov. 26, 1908 UST, 4-0 St. Paul (Lexington Park)
Nov. 25, 1909 UST, 23-6 St. Paul (Hamline University)
Oct. 5, 1945 UST, 30-0 St. Cloud (St. Cloud Tech H.S.)
Nov. 9, 1996 SJU, 28-10 Minneapolis (Metrodome)
Nov. 7 1997 UST, 31-27 Minneapolis (Metrodome)
Sept. 23 2017 UST, 20-17 Minneapolis (Target Field)
Oct. 19 2019 SJU, 38-20 St. Paul (Allianz Field)
High Schools
Monday's preps results
Here's what happened in high school sports on Monday:
Sports
Prep athletes of the week: Totino-Grace's Nick Hand takes his picks in threes
NICK HANDTotino-Grace • footballThe Eagles' return to their customary position near the top of the Class 6A rankings was really all that mattered to…
Wild
Flyers score 4 in the 2nd period, top Golden Knights 6-2
Blame the Flyers' slow start on jet lag, bad hockey, or maybe Gritty just woke up on the wrong side of the cradle. Whatever the reason, the first few weeks of the season again meant Philadelphia was buried in the standings.
Wild
Tarasenko has goal, 2 assists as Blues beat Avalanche 3-1
Vladimir Tarasenko had a goal and two assists to help the St. Louis Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-1 Monday night, snapping a four-game losing streak.
Gophers
Minnesota Scene: Gophers picked to finish fifth in Big Ten women's basketball
Gophers guard/forward Destiny Pitts was selected by both the coaches and the media for the preseason all-conference team.