With the clock winding down in the third quarter, Andrew Wiggins pulled up in front of the Timberwolves bench and unleashed a three-pointer. Given how Wiggins has played to begin the season, there was a good chance the look was going to fall. It did.

His teammates got up off the bench to celebrate, with Karl-Anthony Towns gyrating like a worm in what some might call a dance.

That three gave the Wolves an 11-point lead on their way to a 129-114 victory at Target Center over the Spurs. Instead of the playoff perennial Spurs wearing down their opponent with their style of play, it was the Wolves who were relentless, and made it an easy night as they advanced to 7-4.

Wiggins was excellent again, turning in 30 points on 12 of 23 shooting to go with eight rebounds and seven assists. Towns added 28 points and 11 rebounds as the Wolves’ top duo outdueled the Spurs’ DeMar Derozan (27 points) and LaMarcus Aldridge (23 points)

– he had nine points within the first six minutes to ignite the Wolves to a 16-8 lead. That forced a timeout from Spurs coach Gregg Popovich. This being the Spurs, the night wasn’t about to turn into a route for the Wolves despite the strong start. Both DeRozan and Aldridge were able to find room to operate against the Wolves, each piling in 13 in the first half.

Wiggins began the half as the Wolves’ primary ball handler, sharing duties at times with rookie Jarrett Culver in the starting lineup. At the 4:55 mark of the first quarter, Jeff Teague checked in for his first action in five games as the Spurs bench, led by Rudy Gay and Patty Mills, pulled the Spurs to within 26-24 by the end of the first quarter.

The Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins, left, drives around San Antonio Spurs' Dejounte Murray in the first half.

Wiggins kept up his efficient play in the second quarter, finding success in both the perimeter and driving to the basket. His 20 first-half points marked his second 20-point half of the season. The other came in the second half of Monday’s win over the Pistons.

The Spurs did take a lead in the second quarter. After Teague waltzed down unguarded to drain a three to make it 38-34 Wolves, Popovich called another timeout to ream out his team, who rallied to grab a 44-43 lead, leading to a timeout from Ryan Saunders. It was then that Towns started heating up, both in terms of his attitude and from the field. He and Gay got into a spat that led to double technical fouls, while he buried three threes in the latter half of the second quarter. It was that production that helped the Wolves outscore the Spurs 17-10 over the final 5:27 of the half.

It was the Spurs who came out strong to start the third, opening on an 11-2 run to take the lead back. It was DeRozan and Aldridge again leading the way, hitting their patented mid-range looks while both teams were in the penalty just 3:26 into the quarter.

The Wolves got their act together thanks in part to Teague, who scored eight in the quarter and guided the Wolves on a 13-3 run to break an 81-81 tie. Then Wiggins stole the show in the final minute. He whirled through the lane and found a cutting Jake Layman for an easy dunk. Then with the quarter winding down, he hit another three, getting Towns to dance on the Wolves bench and giving the Wolves a 106-95 lead entering the fourth.

The Wolves were relentless in the final 12 minutes, extending their lead thanks to their while Layman had another efficient night (16 points, 7-for-9).

With 2:55 to go, Wiggins checked out to a standing ovation. With the way he’s been playing, it might not be his last.