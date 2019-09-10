Authorities have identified the east-central Minnesota man who died in an ATV crash over the weekend in Anoka County.

Lucas Robert Nelson, 35, of Aitkin, was heading west in the 6800 block of 224th Av. NE. in Linwood Township about 5:15 p.m. Sunday when he left the road at the end of a cul-de-sac and struck a tree, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Andy Knotz said that Nelson was not wearing a helmet and that alcohol may have been “a contributing factor” in the crash.

