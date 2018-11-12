Ann Curry takes a trip down memory lane with Minnesotan Roger Wagner (center) and Mayer Katz

Roger Wagner, who grew up in Osakis, Minn., owes his leg, and maybe his life, to a M*A*S*H* surgeon who treated him during the Vietnam War. But Wagner, who would return to the states after duty to play varsity tennis at Minnesota State University-Moorhead, hadn't seen him since -- until Ann Curry came calling.

The former "Today" co-host returns Tuesday for the second season of "We'll Meet Again," a heart-warming series in which people with life-changing connections re-unite after decades apart. In the premiere episode, "Saved in Vietnam," Wagner tracks down retired surgeon Mayer Katz in Maryland for a touching reunion.

Wagner currently lives in Nevada, but he still claims to be a die-hard Minnesota Vikings fan.

The episode airs at 7 p.m. Tuesday on TPT, Ch. 2.

