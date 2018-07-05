A man walking his dog along a popular trail in Minneapolis came upon two animal traps, baited and poised to snap with the first disturbance.

The traps were near the creek along the Shingle Creek Regional Trail just west of Penn and 52nd avenues N., said Caroline Hairfield, director of Minneapolis Animal Care and Control.

The city agency has arranged for the state Department of Natural Resources to collect the traps. The DNR said Thursday it is trying to figure out who is responsible.

The man who came upon the traps safely sprung them before handing them over to Animal Care and Control.

"They were baited with peanut butter" and lacked the legally required identification tagging, said DNR spokesman Joe Albert.

Hairfield said traps of this design are legal in Minnesota for trapping various fur-bearing animals but violate city ordinance in Minneapolis, whether on public or private land.

She described the traps as having "a really tight spring and a metal plate, kind of like a mousetrap."

Once triggered, a metal clamp "grabs a hold of the leg with a lot of pressure, and the animal is still alive."

An animal caught in such a trap faces three main fates, Hairfield said. "The animal stays there and starves to death, the trapper arrives and kills the animal, or the animal gnaws his leg off to get away," she said.

"I've personally had my dog caught in a trap years ago in one that is worse than these," Hairfield added.

For anyone who comes across an animal caught in a trap, Hairfield warned: "Don't put your hand in them. They have tremendous jaw strength. You should call for help."