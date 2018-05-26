Fishermen out on Medicine Lake in Plymouth on a hot Saturday morning came across a man’s body along the eastern shoreline.

Responders arrived just after 10 a.m. and located the unidentified male, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities do not suspect foul play, but an investigation remains underway. It remains unclear how long the body had been in the water.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the man’s identity and official cause of death after an autopsy and family notification.