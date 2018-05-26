Fishermen out on Medicine Lake in Plymouth on a hot Saturday morning came across a man’s body along the eastern shoreline.
Responders arrived just after 10 a.m. and located the unidentified male, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities do not suspect foul play, but an investigation remains underway. It remains unclear how long the body had been in the water.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the man’s identity and official cause of death after an autopsy and family notification.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
As heat builds into mid-90s, metro counties offer cooling centers
For Saturday, the predicted high was 96, which would tie the previous Twin Cities record for May 26 set in 1978.
West Metro
Anglers find man's body in Plymouth's Medicine Lake
Authorities said they do not suspect foul play.
Local
Shallower Lake Pepin is call to action to deal with sediment
Sediment buildup is making things difficult for boaters as well as local aquatic life, so a grass-roots group is working on changes.
Local
A listiing of Memorial Day 2018 observances in the Twin Cities
MONDAY Apple Valley: Veterans Park, 14521 Granada Drive. 11 a.m. ceremony sponsored by American Legion Post 1776 will include appearances by post’s honor guard, legion…
National
Wisconsin county expands opioid recovery program
Wisconsin's second-most populous county is expanding a program that tries to get people with addictions into treatment after they land in jail or the emergency room.