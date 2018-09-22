Here is how Minnesota United will line up against the Portland Timbers on Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium:

Bobby Shuttleworth

Eric Miller, Michael Boxall, Brent Kallman, Francisco Calvo

Maximiano, Fernando Bob, Rasmus Schuller

Miguel Ibarra, Darwin Quintero, Romario Ibarra

Bench: Matt Lampson, Wyatt Omsberg, Marc Burch, Ibson, Collen Warner, Frantz Pangop, Angelo Rodriguez

It's a different lineup the Loons trotted out in their most recent game a week ago, which garnered the Loons a 1-1 draw at Real Salt Lake. Rodriguez is back on the bench after his calf injury and Miller is back in to start after recovering from his injury. Last week's starter at forward, Abu Danladi, is out with a hamstring injury.

Thiesson and Gomez, though, are not in the squad despite coach Adrian Heath saying they would be available for selection.

Bob and Maximiano stick as the holding midfielders after Heath praised their play together in the recent road games.

This is also the Loons first home game since and Aug. 4 loss, as the team has been on the road since. With United being 8-4-1 at home and 1-12-2 on the road, it's a welcome change of scenery.

"Really excited," Miguel Ibarra said. "We know we haven’t been home in a long time, so knowing that we don’t have to travel, we don’t have to worry about going anywhere, just staying put here at home. And we know we're a strong team at home, so just playing in front or our fans, just being home, it feels amazing."

Here is how the Timbers will start: