Calhoun Beach Club in Minneapolis hosted the 2019 AngelHair Beauty Bash, which brought together patrons young and old to help support women with cancer.
The event included a cocktail reception, plated dinner and dessert bar as well as silent and live auctions, with an appearance by Twin Cities singer/songwriter and “The Voice” finalist Kat Perkins.
Proceeds from the Beauty Bash help AngelHair provide custom natural wigs for women going through cancer treatment.
