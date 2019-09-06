Calhoun Beach Club in Minneapolis hosted the 2019 AngelHair Beauty Bash, which brought together patrons young and old to help support women with cancer.

The event included a cocktail reception, plated dinner and dessert bar as well as silent and live auctions, with an appearance by Twin Cities singer/songwriter and “The Voice” finalist Kat Perkins.

Proceeds from the Beauty Bash help AngelHair provide custom natural wigs for women going through cancer treatment.