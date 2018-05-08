Former UnitedHealth Group executive Andy Slavitt is launching a venture fund for investing in health care technology that can help vulnerable populations.

Slavitt, who ran the federal agency responsible for implementing the Affordable Care Act, says the fund is looking to build companies that will improve care for those covered by the Medicare and Medicaid government health insurance programs. The focus also includes risk-based care, complex conditions and social determinants of health, according to a news release Tuesday from the new venture fund called Town Hall Ventures.

Altogether, those areas impact almost 120 million Americans, the company says, and about $1.2 billion in annual health care spending.

"We are at the beginning of a wave of innovations serving Medicare and Medicaid populations," Slavitt said in a statement. "Town Hall is being formed to help lead this massive and necessary shift."

While at UnitedHealth Group, Slavitt oversaw the portion of the Optum health services division that rescued the HealthCare.gov website following a disastrous rollout during the fall of 2013. Later, he took a job with the Obama administration, serving as active administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the massive federal agency that runs the two health insurance programs.

Medicare provides coverage to people age 65 and old while low-income Americans can receive benefits through Medicaid.

In February, Slavitt announced the formation of a new nonprofit called the United States of Care to advocate for wider access to affordable health care. One of the group's first hires was Allison O'Toole, the former chief executive at Minnesota's health insurance exchange MNsure.

The new venture fund is being created by Slavitt, who lives in Edina, plus two executives with experience investing in health care startups. The news release didn't disclose the size of the fund.