Just like life, comedy and the NBA, timing is everything and young Timberwolves star Andrew Wiggins proved that once again in Friday’s tense 103-102 victory over the Golden State Warriors at Target Center.

Eighteen seconds after he missed consecutive free throws that would have given his team a three-point lead, Wiggins made two in a row when it mattered most.

Those two with 12.8 seconds left provided the game’s tying and winning points.

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry’s left-wing shot that would have put his team back ahead spun around the rim and came out and the two teams fought for the ball as the final seconds ticked away.

Just as the first half wouldn’t end until the officials called both teams back on the floor to play the final six-tenths of a second left, the second half didn’t end until Brandon Rush pushed a jump-ball toss with seven-tenths of a second left that ran out the clock.

The Wolves have won eight of their past 12 games as they chase Denver for the Western Conference’s final playoff spot while the Warriors are 2-4 since superstar Kevin Durant went out because of a knee injury.

The Wolves led from the time the game was five minutes old — by as many as 17 points, too — until just 19.7 seconds remained.

That’s when Curry made a shot from the lane just moments after he had missed one, but Andre Iguodala’s offensive rebound allowed Curry another chance.

This time, he didn’t miss and the Warriors led 102-101 with the shot clock turned off until Wiggins drove toward the basket, drew a foul and made those two free throws after he had just missed.

Until then, the closest the Warriors got since the game’s opening minutes until they tied the score with 2:37 left.

That’s when Curry faked Wolves young star Karl-Anthony Towns into the air and drew a foul on a three-point shot.

Curry made all three shots and after the Warriors had got within one, two or three points repeatedly throughout the fourth quarter, they finally tied the score at 98.

But Wiggins answered right back on a night he made only three of his first 10 shots from the field but persevered and still scored 24 points.

He had the chance to give the Wolves a three-point lead, but he missed two crucial free throws with 30.8 seconds. The Warriors grabbed the rebound a second later, which set up Curry’s go-ahead basket.

Towns’ 23-point, nine-rebound game — 21 of those points in the first three quarters — was his 19th consecutive game with 20 or more points, which ties Wiggins’ franchise-best streak that ended just a week ago at San Antonio.

Ricky Rubio’s 17-point, 13-assist night was his third consecutive double-double and his 16th this season. He has done so in nine of his past 11 games.

The Wolves announced a new Target Center single-game attendance record in the third quarter, a crowd called 20,412 that was their second sellout this season.

It eclipsed the announced 20,391 to see the Los Angeles Lakers play March 12, 2004. Four of the top 10 all-time announced Target Center crowds came to see Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal or both play.

Curry’s first three-pointer of the night — which didn’t come until early in the third quarter — gave him his 13th, 14th and 15th points of the night. That 15th point pushed him past his father Dell on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

Dell Curry scored 12,670 career points with five different teams. It took his son fewer than eight seasons to surpass that.

They’re fourth all-time among father-son duos, behind only Kobe-Joe Bryant, Dolph-Danny Schayes and Rick-Brent Barry.

The Wolves led 23-16, 28-18 and 34-22 by late in the first quarter and were able to push the lead back to double digits every time the Warriors got within nine points.

They led by 17 points — at 54-37 — with 3:46 left before halftime, but the Warriors used a 14-6 run to twice get back within nine, the last time at the first half’s final buzzer.

Or at least you thought so.

The teams had left the floor and returned to their respective locker room and they started to move the gear for the halftime act onto court, when, wait, no, the half wasn’t really over.

Six-tenths of a second remained and the three-person officiating crew — including, of course, Minnesota’s own Kenny Mauer — insisted that those six tenths be played out.

The Wolves led by as many as 11 points and as few as three in the third quarter before they rebuilt their lead to 12 points by quarter’s end, at 88-76.

By the time the Warriors fly home from San Antonio after Saturday’s game, they will have flown the equivalent of a trip to China and back in the last two weeks.

They returned home from a five-game Eastern trip to play one game at home — Wednesday’s loss to Boston — before they embarked on a Minnesota-San Antonio back-to-back set that ends Saturday against the Spurs.

Add it all up and the Warriors will have played eight games in eight different cities in that time.

“We’re just trying to make it through this trip,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “I’ve never seen anything like this, traveling across the country twice and playing eight games in eight cities. Just bizarre. We have no choice. That’s what the schedule is. Every coach has his qualms about what the schedule is and it doesn’t matter. Nobody cares.”