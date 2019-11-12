DETROIT – The Timberwolves could get used to what they’ve been seeing from Andrew Wiggins.

In another All-Star caliber performance, Wiggins had 33 points, six rebounds and five assists to help the Wolves earn a 120-114 win over the Pistons.

If you take Wiggins’ last six games he is averaging 29 points, 4.8 assists, 4.2 rebounds. More important is how Wiggins is achieving those points numbers – he is shooting 50 percent from the field over that stretch and 41 percent from three-point range.

There have been nights when Wiggins has shown this kind of potential, but could he actually be putting it all together on a consistent basis? Ten games into the season, it looks like he is.

Coach Ryan Saunders offered some perspective on why he thinks Wiggins has been able to string together this kind of run.

“It’s just him and his mindset and how he came into this season,” coach Ryan Saunders said. “Every good thing that happens to Andrew, Andrew deserves because Andrew does work hard and he had a different mindset this summer. Every conversation that was had, so all the credit goes to him for buying in and really delivering for us.”

Wiggins said he entered the offseason with an open mind to what Saunders and the rest of the organization was trying to get him to do – take fewer mid-range shots, take more threes and drive to the basket more. It has shown in his shot selection, which has dramatically improved, and his production has gone up as a result.

“I was prepared for anything, really,” Wiggins said. “I was in LA working out all summer and I just try to prepare for any situation. Times like now, our point guards, injuries to point guards, I prepared for that this summer. So, like I said, just anything.”

Wiggins has helped the Wolves overcome the losses of Jeff Teague (illness) and Shabazz Napier (hamstring strain) the last four games by taking over primary ball-handling duties.

It’s unknown when either will return, but the Wolves appear in good hands with Wiggins right now – something that didn’t seem likely last season.



Towns back on track

In his first three games back from a two-game suspension for fighting 76ers center Joel Embiid, Karl-Anthony Towns was only shooting 39%. Not great when you consider Towns is a 54% shooter for his career. But he overcame early foul trouble and got back on track against Detroit, scoring 25 points on 10 of 17 shooting.

Saunders said it appears Towns shook off whatever rust may have accumulated from that suspension.

“That was to be expected,” Saunders said. “But it’s almost laughable that we were talking about the guy was not playing great and still getting, what was it 25 and 14? He’s a talent.”