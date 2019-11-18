The Timberwolves are likely to be without Andrew Wiggins for a third consecutive game.



After missing the last two games because of personal reasons as he went to visit family following the death of his grandmother.



But this time Wiggins is listed as doubtful because of an illness.

The Wolves have lost both their games without Wiggins by at least 20 points after falling to both Washington and Houston.



Josh Okogie, who missed Saturday's game because of left knee soreness, is listed as questionable, while Shabazz Napier is doubtful because of a hamstring strain.





