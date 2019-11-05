In Saturday’s victory in Washington, without Karl-Anthony Towns in the lineup, Andrew Wiggins scored 21 points in only 26 minutes. But it wasn’t the points that caught the eye.

It was his six assists, with four coming in the first half in the Timberwolves’ one-sided win. Maybe it was because of his well-established comfort with Gorgui Dieng, who was filling in at center for Towns. Maybe it was Wiggins acknowledging that he had to help move the ball in Towns’ absence.

Wolves coach Ryan Saunders said moving the ball was something he and his staff have been talking to Wiggins about.

“It was also the fact we didn’t have Karl,’’ Saunders said. “Some of it was the actions we tried to put him in earlier, and some of it, I give [point guard] Jeff Teague a lot of the credit. He called a lot of the actions early, in the flow of the game. It ended up nice for us.’’

Wiggins said it was part of the plan.

“I was just trying to help my teammates get into a groove, get my teammates off to a good start,’’ he said. “KAT’s a big loss. You really can’t replace KAT, he’s a huge part of the team. I was just trying to make everyone comfortable.’’

Through five games it appears Wiggins is taking to heart much of what the organization is asking him to do. He is shooting far fewer midrange jumpers and getting into the restricted area much more.

Wiggins entered Monday’s game averaging 20.4 points, a point higher than his career average. He is rebounding better and shooting a higher percentage than he did last year.

“It’s encouraging,’’ Saunders said. “But it’s also a credit to a lot of people involved, doing the research, and the way the information is being conveyed to these guys.’’

Culver takes positive step

Though both he and Saunders were hesitant to call it a breakout game, rookie Jarrett Culver had the best game of his nascent career with his 20 point, five-rebound effort at Washington.

His 26 minutes came in large part because of the one-sided nature of the game; he played the entire fourth quarter, when he scored 11 of his 20 points.

But it was a good step.

“I was getting open looks, taking the right shots,’’ he said. “And Coach has confidence in me to take those shots. So it was good.’’

Said Saunders: “I don’t want to put too much on anybody saying it’s a breakout game. That just puts pressure on somebody for the next game. We saw some things Jarrett can do. Knocking down threes [Culver was 4-for-9] is a positive. But the way he defended, communicated, the way he handled and found his teammates off pick and rolls? Those are things we have known he is going to be very good at in this league. And it was nice for him to make steps in those areas.’’