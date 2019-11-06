The Vikings are re-signing safety Andrew Sendejo, who was cut by the Eagles this week.

The 32-year-old played eight seasons in Minnesota, missing the final 11 games of 2018 because of a abdominal strain. He signed a $1.3 million deal with Philadelphia as a free agent earlier this season and had an interception in the Eagles' loss to the Vikings on Oct. 13.

In nine games for Philadelphia, Sendejo had 36 tackles and a sack. By cutting him, the Eagles regained a compensatory pick in the 2020 draft.

The Vikings waived safety Marcus Epps to make room for Sendejo on the roster.