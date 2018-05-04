Herning, Denmark -- Cam Atkinson scored the shootout winner as the United States edged Canada 5-4 Friday to open the world hockey championship.

Atkinson's goal past former Wild goalie Darcy Kuemper in the sixth round of the shootout gave the Americans a 2-1 edge in the extra session.

Goaltender Keith Kinkaid clinched the win for the Americans when he stopped Jordan Eberle on Canada's final attempt.

Dylan Larkin scored twice in regulation for the United States, while Anders Lee and Johnny Gaudreau had the Americans' other goals. Lee played high school hockey for Edina.

Pierre-Luc Dubois, Ryan O'Rielly, Anthony Beauvillier and Colton Parayko scored for Canada, which had a two-minute power play in overtime but couldn't take advantage.

The United States plays Denmark at 1:15 p.m. Sunday. The game will be broadcast on the NHL Network.

Canada's next game is Sunday against South Korea.