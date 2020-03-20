Just when Minnesotans needed it most, a bit of happy news popped up Thursday night.
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who like most of us hasn’t had much reason to smile lately, was grinning from ear to ear as he and his wife, Sarah Clarke, announced on Twitter that they’re expecting their first child in September.
Snuggled on their couch with their cat, Rhonda, perched on Frey’s knee, the two showed off an ultrasound image as they shared their news. They didn’t reveal the baby’s gender.
“We figure in the face of a whole lotta difficulty, a little good news never hurts,” Frey said.
Frey, 38, and Clarke were married in July 2016 after meeting during community organizing work.
STAFF REPORT
