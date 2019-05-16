The Federal Communications Commission's chairman proposed letting telephone companies block robocalls, a step that consumer groups welcomed but said wasn't enough to squelch a growing scourge that has millions of people dodging unwanted calls.

"The American people are fed up with illegal robocalls," Chairman Ajit Pai said. "We need to make it easier for phone companies to block these robocalls."

Under Pai's proposal, the FCC would step away from decades of insisting that the phone network connect nearly all calls, and move into pressuring phone companies to shield consumers from unwanted interruptions, including scams and sales pitches. The changes need approval in a vote by the full commission set for June 6.

Since many robocalls are legal, it's not clear what effect Pai's order would have, said Margot Saunders, Senior Counsel to the National Consumer Law Center.

The term "robocall" covers an array of calls, including such legal calls as school closing announcements and prescription or medical appointment reminders, the FCC said. Its proposed steps are designed to thwart unwanted calls.

"As far as it goes, it's great. And whether it's enough — I doubt it," said Saunders, who works to stop unwanted calls. It would have to make illegal spoofed calls — those that falsely appear to be coming from a familiar area code — and it doesn't, she said.

Telephone providers reacted cautiously. CTIA, a wireless trade group, and top wireless company officials said they are committed to combating illegal and unwanted robocalls.

ACA International, a trade group for credit and collection companies, said it supports steps against illegal calls. "However, consumer harm results when legitimate business calls are blocked or mislabeled" leaving people without critical information, Leah Dempsey, ACA's senior counsel, said in an e-mail.

The Federal Trade Commission, which handles the national Do Not Call Registry, took in 5.8 million complaints about unwanted calls in 2018, according to an FCC report issued in February.

Many voice providers have held off developing and deploying call-blocking tools by default because of uncertainty about whether such tools are legal under the FCC's rules, the agency said in a news release. Historically the FCC has allowed call blocking only in rare circumstances, placing a priority on making sure calls go through.

Shield writes for Bloomberg.