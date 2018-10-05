Amy Schumer and Emily Ratajkowski were detained during an anti-Kavanaugh protest in Washington on Thursday.

A Capitol Police spokeswoman told TheWrap that 293 individuals were arrested for unlawfully demonstrating in the atrium of the Hart Senate Office Building. Another nine were arrested for “unlawful demonstration activities” on the fourth floor of the Dirksen Senate Office Building.

All were charged with “Crowding, Obstructing, or Incommoding” — and that presumably includes Schumer and Ratajkowski.

The spokeswoman said the individuals arrested were being processed on site and released, but she was unable to confirm the names of those arrested due to the large number of people being processed.

Arrestees will be charged a $50 fine for the misdemeanor offense, according to police.

“Today I was arrested protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault,” Ratajkowski wrote in an Instagram post Thursday afternoon. “Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power. Kavanaugh’s confirmation as a Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States is a message to women in this country that they do not matter. I demand a government that acknowledges, respects and supports women as much as it does men.”

Schumer was also held along with dozens of other demonstrators at the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill.

Video of the comedian shows her being detained as she was led by a cops along with a large group of protesters.

“You want to be arrested?” a police officer can be heard asking her and another woman.

“Yes,” Schumer says.

CNN footage showed Schumer and Ratajkowski standing side-by-side surrounded by authorities.

In a video posted on Twitter earlier in the day, Schumer said: “I think we’re going to get arrested.”Reps for Schumer did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A publicist for Ratajkowski referred TheWrap to the actress and model's Instagram post about the incident.