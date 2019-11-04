Amy Potomak’s snazzy shootout goal gave the Gophers women’s hockey team an extra point in a 2-2 tie against Wisconsin at Ridder Arena on Sunday, a WCHA contest matching the two top-ranked teams in the country.

After a scoreless overtime and each team missing once to open the shootout, Potomak skated in on Badgers goalie Kristen Campbell, dropped the puck between her skates and behind her before the redshirt sophomore snapped a wrist shot over the sprawling Campbell. Abby Roque missed on the next shootout attempt for the No. 1 Badgers (10-1-1 overall, 4-1-1 WCHA), earning the No. 2 Gophers (10-1-1, 6-1-1) the extra point in the WCHA standings.

The Gophers, after dealing the Badgers their first loss of the season by beating them 4-2 on Saturday, led 1-0 and 2-1 on goals by sophomore Taylor Heise in the first period and redshirt senior Sarah Potomak at 5:40 of the third, but a goal by the Badgers’ Dana Greig less than two minutes later at 7:01 tied the score for good.

Senior goal Sydney Scobee made 37 saves for the Gophers, who were outshot 39-25. Campbell made 25 stops for the Badgers.

The Gophers next play Tuesday in a free exhibition against Hamline at Ridder Arena before resuming WCHA play with a Friday-Saturday home series against Bemidji State.

STAFF REPORTS