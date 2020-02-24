Election 2020
Klobuchar tracker: Nevada highlights weakness with African-American voters
Reaching minority voters? One key trend in the Nevada entrance polls could mean trouble for both former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar. According to data from the Washington Post, both candidates performed poorly with African American voters, who made up 11 percent of caucus voters in the state. Buttigieg, per the early entrance polls, secured 2 percent support from African Americans, while Klobuchar secured 3 percent. That’s compared to the two candidates garnering 19 percent and 14 percent of support from white voters, and 10 percent and 4 percent from Latino voters, respectively. While Buttigieg and Klobuchar both had strong finishes in New Hampshire’s primary, there have long been questions about their support among people of color. And ahead of the South Carolina primary, it appears those questions remain: A recent South Carolina poll from Winthrop University had Buttigieg receiving 1 percent of African Americans’ support while Klobuchar received too little to register in the results. Read more.
Here's a look at how her campaign has been doing:
The latest from the trail
Why she won’t drop out: Here’s what Sen. Amy Klobuchar had to say about why she’s planning to stay in the race. She pushes back against the idea that moderates are splitting the vote. In response to a question from CNN political reporter Jasmine Wright, Klobuchar pushes back: “I’m the third highest vote getter in this field … So, why would I get out?”
Today in South Carolina: Klobuchar returns to South Carolina tonight to speak at the state Democratic Party’s “First in the South” dinner in Charleston, South Carolina.
Minnesota polling
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar leads Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in a new Star Tribune/MPR News Minnesota Poll as the state’s March 3 presidential primary nears, with both well ahead of their nearest Democratic rivals. But many Minnesota Democrats say they are still undecided in a contest that has become increasingly muddled as it spreads to more U.S. states. Minnesota’s primary is on Super Tuesday, when 14 states will award a third of all the delegates in the race.
Recent developments
Major political endorsements
Klobuchar has secured campaign endorsements from several high-profile Minnesota politicians, including Gov. Tim Walz, four members of Congress and former Vice President Walter Mondale. She has the backing of just one member of Congress outside the Minnesota delegation: California U.S. Rep. Linda Sanchez.
According to the website FiveThirtyEight, which tracks major political endorsements, Klobuchar sits in the middle of the pack when counting endorsements from party leaders, governors, state officials, members of Congress and mayors of large cities.
Future campaign stops
Sunday, Feb. 24
— Charleston, S.C., state Democratic Party dinner, evening