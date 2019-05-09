Sen. Amy Klobuchar called herself a progressive who can get things done Wednesday night at a Fox News town hall, pitching her campaign message on a station whose viewers are not necessarily inclined to support Democrats.

“Progressives should support me because I am a proven progressive,” Klobuchar said when an audience member at the Milwaukee town hall asked about her reputation as a more moderate Democrat. Mentioning that she’s passed many bills into law, Klobuchar added: “You want to follow a progressive, follow one that actually makes progress.”

The hourlong live broadcast ranged widely across topics, but Klobuchar returned to a few themes more than once. She noted that the big spending proposals she’s introduced so far — a major infrastructure package and a boost in federal resources for addiction treatment — include information about how they’d be paid for.

Klobuchar also highlighted her political style: working with Republicans in Congress, and winning votes back home not just from Democrats but independents and even some Republicans. She repeated what’s become something of a campaign mantra: “I go not just where it’s comfortable but where it’s uncomfortable.”

The line was particularly well-suited to the Fox News appearance. The conservative bent of many of the channel’s most prominent on-air personalities has made it anathema to some Democrats, and the Democratic National Committee decided against a presidential primary debate on Fox News.

“It’s fun to be here on Fox,” Klobuchar said as the town hall got underway. “It’s a little like being a Vikings fan at Lambeau Field.”

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., takes questions from the audience as she speaks during a town hall meeting, Wednesday, May 8, 2019, in Milwaukee.

Appearing on Fox News did not stop Klobuchar from staking out positions squarely on the left side of the U.S. political debate. She criticized a recently passed, heavily restrictive new abortion law in Georgia.

“I believe in Roe vs. Wade and the rights we have there. Those are the rights of this country,” Klobuchar said. “We also want to reduce the number of abortions. How do we do that? It’s by making contraception more available.”

That’s become more difficult, Klobuchar said, as Republicans push to defund Planned Parenthood.

That wasn’t the only way Klobuchar drew a sharp contrast with President Donald Trump. She said that if she becomes president, the U.S. would rejoin the Iran Nuclear Deal. She said she would “not conduct foreign policy by tweet,” respect and cooperate with allies, and not “cozy up to dictators.”

In one series of questions, Klobuchar was asked about former Sen. Al Franken, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and the #MeToo movement. She said due process is important as allegations of mistreatment of women roil American workplaces.

“I think you have to look at it on a case-by-case basis,” Klobuchar said.

An audience member asked Klobuchar whether she felt she received unfair coverage early in her presidential campaign following a round of stories alleging mistreatment of former employees. Some of her supporters saw a double standard for a woman candidate.

“That’s for other people to decide ... it’s more important to talk about what I actually want to do,” Klobuchar said. She was also asked what she’d say to women voters who are concerned about nominating another woman for president following Hillary Clinton’s 2016 loss.

“May the best woman win,” Klobuchar said, adding she thinks Clinton would have made a great president.

