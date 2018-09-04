The Amish man killed when a motorist struck a buggy in southeastern Minnesota was identified Monday as William E Stutzman, 21, of rural Harmony.
Stutzman was killed and two other Amish, ages 17 and 19, were injured. The motorist who struck the buggy fled the scene but was later caught in a farm field.
The crash happened about 3:45 p.m. Friday on County Road 21 in Amherst Township, north of Henrytown, according to the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office.
The driver, a 24-year-old man from Canton, Minn., abandoned his car on nearby County Road 16 and ran, but a law enforcement K-9 soon found him nearby in a hayfield next to a cornfield. He remained jailed, and felony charges were pending.
Court records show the man has convictions in Minnesota that include three for speeding and another for being a minor in possession of alcohol.
STAFF REPORT
