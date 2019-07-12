LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- Amir Coffey had 19 points, nine rebounds and six assists and Los Angeles beat Sacramento in an NBA summer league game on Thursday.

Coffey's driving layup with 12.5 seconds left capped the scoring, with Milton Doyle missing a layup at the other end and the Clippers running out the clock.

The former University of Minnesota guard agreed to a two-way contract with the Clippers, where he is likely to spend a significant amount of time this season with the franchises's team in the NBA G League. He was not taken in the NBA draft last month.

Mfiondu Kabengele added 15 points, David Michineau had 14, Kaiser Gates 11 and Jerome Robinson 10 for Los Angeles (3-1). The Clippers shot just 29% in the first half and trailed by 10 points.

Wenyen Gabriel led Sacramento (2-2) with 18 points. Kyle Guy made a steal and beat the third-quarter buzzer with his only 3-pointer of the game to give Sacramento a 63-62 lead.

The Timberwolves, who won all four of their summer league this week, are the No. 3 seed in the single-elimination tournament that begins Saturday. The tournament features the teams with the eight best records of the 24 that competed in the Las Vegas league.

Minnesota will play Dallas at 9:30 p.m. Saturday (Twin Cities time). The semifinals and finals are set for Sunday and Monday. Games will be shown on ESPN and ESPN2.