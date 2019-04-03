A year ago, Amir Coffey’s goals were to return healthy with the Gophers after recovering from shoulder surgery and prove he could be one of the top players in the Big Ten.

After accomplishing that this season on an NCAA tournament team, Coffey has declared for the 2019 NBA Draft, a source told the Star Tribune. Coffey, a 6-8 junior guard, will work with an agent, but he’s still leaving open the possibility of coming back for his senior year.

After leading Minnesota in scoring (16.6) and assists (3.2) this season, Coffey is now taking advantage of new NCAA rules allowing non-seniors to fully go through the draft process and still retain their college eligibility. In August, the NCAA announced that college basketball players can hire NCAA-certified agents if they request an evaluation from the NBA Undergraduate Advisory Committee to provide information on their draft stock.

The deadline to file that request is April 11. The paperwork for Coffey was submitted Tuesday, the source said.

Non-seniors who are invited to the predraft combine in Chicago also can remain in the NBA draft process and return to school if they go undrafted. Previously, the players declaring early for the draft had to withdraw their names 10 days after the combine on May 29. Invites for that combine will be delivered soon. The NBA draft is June 20.

Coffey, who could be a Big Ten player of the year candidate if he returned to the Gophers, had a breakout junior season. The former Hopkins star averaged 23.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals in his last eight games, which included 32 points vs. Purdue, 31 points vs. Northwestern and 27 points in the NCAA tournament second-round loss to Michigan State in Des Moines.

Junior guard Amir Coffey had an excellent finish to the season for the Gophers.

“As long as Amir played well, because he did so many things, he takes a lot of pressure off his teammates,” Big Ten Network analyst Stephen Bardo said. “Just the aggressiveness of him looking for his shot and making things happen that was Minnesota’s best chance to be an NCAA Tournament team. When he puts his fingerprint on the game, that’s when Minnesota was at their best.”

As a sophomore, Coffey missed 15 games because of a shoulder injury, but he showed his durability this year, playing in all 36 games. He also averaged 35.2 minutes per game, fourth-highest in the Big Ten.

Gophers coach Richard Pitino was forced to play Coffey as the starting point guard this season, a position he hadn’t played since before high school. Sophomore Isaiah Washington did not develop into a starter, as hoped. Washington announced his transfer Monday.

Coffey’s height was a mismatch for opposing guards and defenses. His ball handling and passing skills allowed him eventually to excel in a new role, but Coffey’s natural position at the next level likely will be on the wing.

“I believe he’ll play in the NBA at some point,” Pitino said this season. “The NBA doesn’t care about positions. College obsesses about it. But the NBA brags about position-less.”

If Coffey leaves, the Gophers will have five scholarships available for next season. If Coffey returns to the Gophers, Pitino would have three starters back from a 22-14 team that beat Louisville for the program’s first NCAA tournament win since 2013.

The Gophers will lose senior Jordan Murphy, an All-Big Ten forward, and guard Dupree McBrayer, while the returners would be Coffey and freshmen Daniel Oturu and Gabe Kalscheur.