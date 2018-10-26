Not long after the morning shootaround ended Friday, the Timberwolves added Jimmy Butler to the team’s injury report for tonight’s game with the Milwaukee Bucks at Target Center. He is listed as questionable, with an illness.

Conspiracy theorists, have at it.

But seriously, there is no evidence right now that Butler’s addition to the team’s injury report today – and the fact that trade speculation surrounding Butler and a reported Houston Rockets offer broke Thursday – is anything more than a coincidence.

But it does make the prospect of having to play the undefeated Bucks without Butler or Andrew Wiggins more of a possibility.

Wiggins sustained a quad bruise early in the Wolves’ victory over Indiana here Monday. It forced him to miss the team’s game in Toronto – Wiggins’ home town – Wednesday, breaking a 243-game playing streak.

Butler? More should be known prior to the game when coach Tom Thibodeau meets with the media about 5:15. On Thursday, ESPN reported Houston had made an offer for Butler that included four first-round draft picks, in 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025.

Some have opined Thibodeau might not be moved by such an offer, given the benefits come in the future and not now. After shootaround today Thibodeau was asked whether it would be a factor in his thinking should a potential offer give the team more assets in the future than today.

“No," he said. "You just have to do what’s right. To me, if something is a good deal, and you think you’re getting good value, you have to do what’s right for the franchise."

Wiggins, meanwhile, sounded like he'd have to feel better around game time than he did this morning in order to play.

"I'm feeling a lot better than i did before,'' he said. "I've had a lot of treatment. I can play through the pain, it's just trying to get my leg back to full strength and making sure I'm ready.''

Will he be ready? "I've got a few hours before i come back to the arena and get some more treatment done,'' he said. "I have to see after I warm up.''