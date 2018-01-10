Ameriprise Financial has launched a new round of ads based on its clients’ true stories.

The Minneapolis-based financial services company launched its “Be Brilliant” campaign in 2015, with the focus on how the right financial adviser can be central to a person’s financial plan.

The McCann agency in Detroit has refined the campaign through research and feedback, and this third round of ads features stories based on multigenerational aspects of planning.

On television now is a spot called “Sleep Better,” focusing on meeting financial needs for both planned and unplanned events. Another, called “Adding On,” focuses on how a couple’s careful planning allows for a home addition for the wife’s mother. A third ad that will air in the fall focuses on an adult child working with her parents’ adviser as she begins her career.

“Our ‘Be Brilliant’ campaign continues to resonate with advisers and clients nationwide,” said Marie O’Neill, senior vice president of marketing at Ameriprise. “The latest ads illustrate how Ameriprise advisers can help clients prepare for the big and small moments in life — the ones they’re expecting and the ones they haven’t anticipated.”

O’Neill said the ad campaign has so far proved effective. “We ended 2017 with the highest level of brand awareness since the brand was created in 2005,” she said.

The ads will appear on broadcast news programs and cable news, entertainment and sports channels. The television ads are also part of a larger multichannel campaign featuring social media, native advertising and customizable content for advisers.

Print and radio elements are available for local activations and corporate can help local Ameriprise advisers and offices personalize the messages on those platforms.

The company that is now Ameriprise started in 1894 when John Tappen of Minneapolis founded Investors Syndicate to help teachers, loggers and miners save for the future. That company became IDS, which was bought by American Express. Ameriprise spun off from American Express in 2005.