A man was found dead in a burning home in Red Wing shortly after sunrise over the weekend, authorities said Monday.

The blaze charred the house in the 1200 block of Phelps Street in Red Wing, according to Fire Chief Shannon Draper.

Family and others are identifying the man as 25-year-old Ocean Christofferson, who was in the home alone.

Firefighters located Christofferson on the first floor moments after arriving on the scene about 8:20 a.m. Sunday. Responders began resuscitation efforts before Christofferson was taken to a hospital in Red Wing, where he died, the chief said.

Investigators are now working to determine how the fire started and Christofferson's cause of death.

"It has been many years since we've had a fire fatality," Draper said in a statement detailing the firefighters' response to the blaze.

Much of the blaze was concentrated on the front porch and living room, with heavy smoke throughout the first and second floors, the chief said.

"My deepest condolences to the family and friends," Draper said, "and great thanks to our firefighters, who did everything they could."

Christofferson lived with his father, Darwin, who is a Navy veteran and head of the local American Legion post.

Darwin Christofferson works at Liberty's restaurant in Red Wing, as did Ocean. Their employer has started a fundraising effort to help the father with expenses connected with the fire. American Legion Post 154 is also collecting donations on behalf of their commander.